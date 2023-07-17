Rain warning issued for Kerry

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Kerry.
Met Éireann is warning of heavy rain, followed by showers that may lead to localised flooding.
The warning's valid from 8 o'clock tonight until 3pm tomorrow.
