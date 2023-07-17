Advertisement
Rain warning issued for Kerry

Jul 17, 2023 11:01 By radiokerrynews
A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Kerry.

Met Éireann is warning of heavy rain, followed by showers that may lead to localised flooding.

The warning's valid from 8 o'clock tonight until 3pm tomorrow.

