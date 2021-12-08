Radio Kerry's remains the Kingdoms favourite radio station.

JNLR figures published today show an increase in Radio Kerry's weekly reach to 89,000 listeners or 72% of all radio listeners in Kerry.

The station has a Market Share of 53.8%, higher than that of all other radio stations available in Kerry combined.

The Market Share figure of 53.8% compares to 17% for RTE Radio 1, 11.1% for Spin SW and 4.3% for Newstalk in Kerry.

Radio Kerry also has the highest figure among local stations for solus listeners, listeners that listen to their local station and no other radio.

Radio Kerry General Manager, Fiona Stack thanked listeners for their continued loyalty to the station, and advertisers for their continued support.

She that hopefully the last year has shown the valuable role local radio can play in providing trustworthy local information, entertainment and companionship for listeners, and in showcasing local businesses and services during challenging times for the county.