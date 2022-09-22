Radio Kerry survey finds majority believe Ireland has benefitted from joining the EU

A Radio Kerry survey has found that the vast majority of participants believe Ireland has benefitted from joining the EU.

The survey which was available on radiokerry.ie found 86% of those who took part said Ireland’s membership of the EU has been positive.

Participants were also asked to rank what they considered to be the most important benefits of joining the bloc.

More than one-fifth (20.8%) who took part said helping to transform the economy was the most important.

Almost 17% (16.6%) said access to a single market of 27 states within the bloc was the most significant benefit of joining the EU.

This was followed in joint third place by freedom of movement and travel within the EU, funding for infrastructure, and legislation to protect women’s rights. (12.5% each)

Farming and CAP supports, environmental protection, and better consumer rights and protection, were in joint fourth position (8.3%).

The online poll is part of the EU and Me – This is Ireland – series on Radio Kerry which explores how this country has changed since we voted to join the bloc 50 years ago.

The series is supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs’ Communicating Europe initiative.