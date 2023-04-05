Radio Kerry broadcasting students shortlisted for national Smedia awards

The students of Radio Kerry’s Kerry College Digital Journalism, Podcasting and Radio course are shortlisted for a National Student Media (Smedia) award.

The Smedias are an annual award ceremony that celebrate the best of Irish student media.

The Radio Kerry/Kerry College broadcasting class have been shortlisted in the Radio Documentary of the year category – for their feature on Tattoos, called "Beneath the skin".

Meanwhile, students from Munster Technological University Tralee have also been shortlisted for this years Smedias.

“Sail Away” by Eimear Nagle, Cian Doherty and John Spillane has been shortlisted in two categories – Radio documentary of the year; and in the Radio Arts & Features category.

The short feature - “Paws in Practice” by Ronan McClure, Joesph Healy and Cian O’Sullivan has also got the nod in the Radio Arts & Features category.

“Sea Saviours” has been shortlisted in the Radio Documentary of the year category for Clare-Ann Nolan, Deirdre Van Der Krogt, Kevin Roche and Adam Clarke.

The final nominations are expected to be announced tomorrow.