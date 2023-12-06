Radio Kerry and Fexco ask public to nominate Kerry Heroes 2023

Radio Kerry and Fexco are asking people to nominate who they’d consider to be Kerry Heroes of 2023.

These can be individuals or groups who have shown outstanding community spirit, courage, vision, and leadership, and make people proud to be from Kerry.

Nominations of no more than 500 words can be emailed to [email protected] or posted to Kerry Heroes, Kerry Today, Radio Kerry, Maine Street, Tralee; if possible, include an image of the person you're nominating.

The closing date for submissions is midday on December 14th.

The eight winners will be announced on Kerry Today on December 21st, and will receive specially commissioned pieces, sponsored by Louis Mulcahy Pottery.