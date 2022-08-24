Rachel Duffy named 2022 Rose of Tralee

Rachel Duffy is the 2022 Rose of Tralee.

The 24-year-old who represented Westmeath, was crowned as the 62nd Rose of Tralee in front of a full house at the Kerry Sports Academy.

It’s the first time a Westmeath Rose has won the title.

Rachel Duffy was presented with her Rose of Tralee sash from Sinead Flanagan, who was the lonest-serving Rose of Tralee having claimed the crown in 2019, before the pandemic hit.

Rachel Duffy describes what it means to be crowned the Rose of Tralee: