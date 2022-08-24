Advertisement
Rachel Duffy named 2022 Rose of Tralee

Aug 24, 2022 08:08 By radiokerrynews
The 2022 International Rose of Tralee is Westmeath Rose Rachel Duffy selected onstage at the Dome at the Kerry Sports Academy at the MTU on Tuesday 23rd of August. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Rachel Duffy is the 2022 Rose of Tralee.

The 24-year-old who represented Westmeath, was crowned as the 62nd Rose of Tralee in front of a full house at the Kerry Sports Academy.

It’s the first time a Westmeath Rose has won the title.

Rachel Duffy was presented with her Rose of Tralee sash from Sinead Flanagan, who was the lonest-serving Rose of Tralee having claimed the crown in 2019, before the pandemic hit.

Rachel Duffy describes what it means to be crowned the Rose of Tralee:

