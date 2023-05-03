Quinlan’s Fish sign €12 million deal to supply luxury restaurants and hotels worldwid

Quinlan’s Fish has signed a €12 million deal to supply some of the world’s most luxurious restaurants and hotels.

The deal with John Stone Beef will see the Cahersiveen company sell its Kenmare-Select Smoked Salmon to customers throughout Europe, America, the Middle East, and Asian markets.

Advertisement

Quinlan’s Fish has signed this €12 million deal with John Stone Beef, an artisan Longford producer that supplies its beef all over the world.

This four-year deal will see Quinlan’s award-winning Kenmare-Select Smoked Salmon being listed in some of the world’s most luxurious restaurants and hotels, along with John Stone beef.

As the values of Quinlan’s Fish and John Stone Beef are closely aligned, both companies feel the collaboration will be of mutual benefit, and will increase their visibility worldwide.

Advertisement

It’s hoped the deal will create more jobs in Quinlan’s in Cahersiveen, in areas such as production, engineering, administration, and quality control; the company already employs over 150 people.

Group Managing Director, Liam Quinlan, says this deal will hugely add to Quinlan’s portfolio of high-end discerning clients that only want the best produce.

He adds this deal wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication of the team in Cahersiveen, especially Master Smoker, Sean Jones, who’s worked tirelessly to improve the standards of Kenmare-Select Smoked Salmon.