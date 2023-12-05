Quinlan’s Fish completes €2.75 million investment at processing facility

Award-winning Kerry company, Quinlan’s Fish, has completed a €2.75 million investment to boost energy efficiency and competitiveness.

The investment at its processing facility in Renard, Cahersiveen, was supported by the Brexit Processing Capital Support Scheme.

Advertisement

Quinlan’s Fish, which was founded 60 years ago and headquartered in Renard Point, Cahersiveen, has completed a €2.75 million investment aimed at making the company more energy efficient and competitive.

This was supported with funding of almost €855,000 from the Brexit Processing Capital Support Scheme, implemented by Bord Iascaigh Mhara, Ireland’s seafood development agency.

This scheme is part of the European Union's Brexit Adjustment Reserve, which was set up to provide funds to support the seafood processing sector.

Advertisement

Brexit Process Capital Support Scheme grants helped Quinlan’s introduce solar panels, upgrade refrigeration systems, install new automatic fish filleting and portioning lines, as well as new staff recreation and changing areas.

The company also availed of funding to invest in state-of-the-art technology to maximise the use of white fish landings and develop value-added products for the European marketplace.

Managing Director of Quinlan’s Fish, Liam Quinlan, says these developments will futureproof their operations, ensuring competitiveness, and allowing them unveil new and innovative product lines.

Advertisement

He says adopting premium technology is geared towards delivering fresh and frozen fish products that meet the highest market standards.

He adds that the support from the Brexit Processing Capital Support Scheme, along with others over the years, has been instrumental for innovation and growth.

Quinlan’s employs over 150 people, and supplies a range of products to their own retail and hospitality outlets, as well as a thriving export business for fresh and frozen seafood, and their multi award winning smoked salmon.