Quinlan’s is expanding into Limerick.

It’s to open a new fishmonger’s in Dunnes Stores at the Jetland Shopping Centre in Limerick in mid-March, and is currently recruiting for positions there.

Quinlan’s already has fish shops in Tralee, Killarney, Killorglin, Cahersiveen, as well as its factory shop in Renard.

The company also has seafood bars in Tralee, Killarney, Killorglin, and in Cork.