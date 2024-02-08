Advertisement
News

Quarter of county councillors say they feel pressure to attend Kerry funerals

Feb 8, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Quarter of county councillors say they feel pressure to attend Kerry funerals
Share this article

A quarter of Kerry County Councillors surveyed by Radio Kerry say they feel pressure to attend funerals.

The anonymous poll conducted on the Kerry Today show contacted 28 out of the 33 councillors on the local authority.

It was carried out after Cllr Aoife Thornton who won’t be contesting this summer’s local elections said some constituents expected politicians to attend all funerals and functions in their area.

Advertisement

She said this adds a lot of pressure.

Radio Kerry asked councillors if there is pressure on them to go to funerals for fear of being criticised or even losing votes.

The poll paid particular focus on funerals where the councillor would not know the deceased or their family.

Advertisement

Sixty-eight percent surveyed said that they felt no pressure to attend, however, 25 per cent said that they did.

Seven percent said they were unsure.

Some councillors felt they were obliged to go to funerals and that they’d be missed if they didn’t go.

Advertisement

Others felt it was cynical to attend when you had no connection to the deceased or the family.

Those surveyed agreed there was greater pressure to attend funerals in rural areas compared to towns.

Councillors also mentioned the value of sites such as RIP.ie where you could post condolences instead of attending in person.

Advertisement

Finally, one councillor suggested that if they did not attend the deceased might not make it into heaven, bringing political influence to a new level.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

37-year-old charged with double murder of father and daughter in Tralee house fire
Advertisement
Global Economic Summit expected to be held in Kerry every year
Tralee court told €1.1 million worth of suspected drugs could be oregano as analysis not yet completed
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee based Premiere Financial partners with Fairstone Ireland
Increased listenership to Radio Kerry
Kieran Donaghy Israel call backed by Kerry councillor and basketball chair
New tenants in Kerry paying average of €250 more rent than existing tenants
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus