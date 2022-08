Puck Fair returns to Killorglin today after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ireland's oldest festival will kick off with the crowning of a mountain goat followed by a parade through Killorglin.

The event will run until Friday and is to feature a horse fair, live music, street food, and market stalls.

The Sam Maguire cup is also set to take part in the Puck Fair Parade for the first time in history.