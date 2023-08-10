Puck Fair begins in Killorglin today

Puck Fair, Ireland's oldest festival has gotten underway this morning.

The celebration revolves around the crowning of a wild mountain goat as King, in honour of a tradition that can be traced back as far back as 1613.

This year’s Queen of Puck, Leila Mulvihill, will crown King Puck this evening, before a parade through the town.

The amount of time King Puck will spend on a stand above the town has been shortened to brief periods this evening for the coronation, and Saturday evening for the dethroning.

Traditionally the goat remained on his stand for the three days of the festival, but last year when temperatures soared, a vet decided it was too hot and the goat was released.

As well as the horse and cattle fairs, Puck Fair will feature parades, live music, street food, and market stalls.