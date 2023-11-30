Public meeting in Milltown to discuss implications of Nature Restoration Law

A public meeting will take place in Milltown tonight to outline the impacts of the Nature Restoration Law for farmers and rural communities.

This meeting is being organised by the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association and will take place in Milltown Community Centre at 8pm.

The association’s president Vincent Roddy and Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice, who is a member of the Oireachtas Agriculture, Food and the Marine committee, will address the meeting.

Vice president of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association and West Kerry farmer, John Joe Fitzgerald says this meeting is open to everyone.

He explains why they decided to organise it: