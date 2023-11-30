Advertisement
News

Public meeting in Milltown to discuss implications of Nature Restoration Law

Nov 30, 2023 13:38 By radiokerrynews
Public meeting in Milltown to discuss implications of Nature Restoration Law
Share this article

A public meeting will take place in Milltown tonight to outline the impacts of the Nature Restoration Law for farmers and rural communities.

This meeting is being organised by the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association and will take place in Milltown Community Centre at 8pm.

The association’s president Vincent Roddy and Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice, who is a member of the Oireachtas Agriculture, Food and the Marine committee, will address the meeting.

Advertisement

Vice president of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association and West Kerry farmer, John Joe Fitzgerald says this meeting is open to everyone.

He explains why they decided to organise it:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

New renters in Kerry paying almost €200 more on monthly rent than existing tenancies
Advertisement
Kerry chair of thalidomide group urges resumption of compensation talks  
UHK Forsá trade union members to protest against HSE recruitment freeze next week
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry chair of thalidomide group urges resumption of compensation talks  
Gardaí appeal for help in finding teenager missing from Ardfert
UHK Forsá trade union members to protest against HSE recruitment freeze next week
7 year wait for completion of Kenmare flood relief scheme, as councillors to write to government to explore interim measures
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus