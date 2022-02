A public meeting will take place in Scartaglen this week to discuss the zoning of lands for wind turbines.

The meeting will take place on Thursday (February 10th) at 7.30pm in the Scartaglen Heritage Centre.

The zoning of lands for wind turbines in the Sliabh Luachra area, which has been set out in the draft County Development Plan 2022-2028, will be discussed.

Anyone with an interest is invited to attend.