A public meeting about the housing of asylum seekers is taking place in Killarney today.

The department of Integration has proposed locating 70 male international applicants at the Harmony Inn.

Earlier in the week concerned residents held a non-political meeting, following which, another meeting was organised.

The meeting is to be held this evening at 7pm in the Killarney Avenue Hotel and aims to discuss the housing of the international protection applicants.