Public meeting about challenges facing tourism industry in Killarney this evening

A public meeting to discuss the challenges facing the tourism industry will take place in Killarney this evening.

The Irish Self-Catering Federation is hosting the meeting, to address what it calls the lack of support from government for the tourism industry.

The ISCF says the whole tourism infrastructure in Kerry is under threat due to a lack of holiday accommodation.

The federation says there is a lack of clarity on planning requirements, while short-term rental owners are being served with enforcement orders.

The meeting will take place in the Gleneagle Hotel at 7pm.