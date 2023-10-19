Advertisement
News

Public invited to share views on Kerry County Council’s draft climate action plan

Oct 19, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Image from Kerry County Council
Members of the public are being invited to have their say on Kerry County Council’s draft climate action plan.

This plan outlines the main challenges facing the county in the years ahead and how a collaborative approach to decarbonisation and climate change can be achieved.

The plan can be viewed on the council's website.

Drop-in events on the plan will be held in the following locations:

-Dingle Library on November 2nd from 6.30pm-7.30pm

-Tralee Library on November 14th from 6.30pm-8pm

-Caherciveen Library on November 16th from 6.30pm-8pm

-Killarney Library on November 21st from 6.30pm-8pm

-Listowel Library on November 23rd from 6.30pm-8pm.

Submissions can be made online through the Council’s Online Public Consultation Portal up to 11.59pm on Friday the 1st of December.

They can also be made in writing to: The Climate Action Unit, Kerry County Council, Woodland Industrial Estate, Killarney, Co. Kerry, V93XF98 no later than 5pm on December 1st.

Submission should be marked ‘Kerry County Council Draft Local Authority Climate Action Plan 2024-2029’.

