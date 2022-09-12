Public invited to inspect decision to grant permission for Foynes to Limerick Road

Members of the public are invited to inspect An Bórd Pleanála’s decision to grant planning for the new Foynes to Limerick Road.

Permission was granted for a 15.6 km dual carriageway from Foynes to Rathkeale, and 17.5km motorway from Rathkeale to the existing motorway near Limerick city.

This includes a bypass for Adare, while connecting the Port of Foynes to the motorway network.

People can inspect a copy of An Bórd Pleanála’s decision, and the Environmental Impact Assessment Report, for the next eight weeks from today.

They’re available at the offices of Limerick City and County Council during office hours on weekdays not including Bank Holidays.