News

Public invited to attend and submit questions to annual Kerry Joint Policing Committee meeting

Dec 5, 2023 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Dec 5, 2023 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Members of the public have been invited to attend the annual Kerry Joint Policing Committee meeting.

During the session, local gardaí will provide updates to the public on crime and police activities, and policing plans.

The public is also invited to submit questions or raise issues for gardaí or management of Kerry County Council, on community safety and matters of interest.

The Kerry JPC meeting takes place on Friday December 15th, at 1pm, in Council Chambers, Áras an Chontae, Tralee.

Those wishing to attend, must register beforehand, and submit their questions by email to [email protected] , by 5pm on Friday December the 8th.

 

