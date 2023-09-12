Public consultation to begin on Tralee to Listowel greenway by end of this year

A public consultation strategy for a greenway from Tralee to Listowel is expected to begin by the end of this year.

The greenway would link up with the North Kerry Greenway on one side, and the Tralee-Fenit greenway on the other, eventually aiming to connect Fenit all the way to Rathkeale in Limerick.

An update on the project was provided to councillors at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

The council says Fehilly Timoney have been appointed as consultants, and their commission will take the project through the process of getting consent from the state.

The council also noted the public consultation strategy will begin, to engage with landowners, the public, and local businesses, by the end of this year.