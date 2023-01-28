Public consultation launched for MD O'Shea to Ballycasheen road upgrade works

Kerry County Council has launched a public consultation in relation to upgrade works at the MD O’Shea to Ballycasheen roundabout.

Members of the public are invited to make submissions and observations on dealing with proper planning and sustainable development of the project.

The proposed works -at the MD O’Shea to Ballycasheen roundabout - include upgrading the existing road surface from Woodford Bridge to the MD O’Shea roundabout; reduction of traffic lane width; active travel upgrades; upgrade and introduction of pedestrian crossing; modifications to public lighting, drainage, road signage, road markings and associated ancillary works.

Plans for the proposed works are available for inspection at Kerry County Buildings, Rathass, Tralee; the councils Killarney Municipal District office, at Town Hall, Killarney; at the Kerry National Roads Office, the Island Centre, Castleisland; and on Kerrycoco.ie.

The deadline for submissions is 4pm on Thursday March 2nd, and can be made to the council online or in writing.