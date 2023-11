A public consultation strategy for a greenway from Tralee to Listowel is expected to begin in early December.

The greenway would link up with the North Kerry Greenway on one side, and the Tralee-Fenit greenway on the other, eventually aiming to connect Fenit all the way to Rathkeale in Limerick.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell provided an update to councillors on the project at the recent monthly meeting of the council.