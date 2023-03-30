Public consultation for proposed floating windfarm to take place in North Kerry

A public consultation has been launched for the scoping report phase of the Western Star Floating Wind Project.

The venture, by Cork based company, Simply Blue, is expected to have a capacity of approximately 1.35 gigawatts (gw); providing the equivalent potential power for over 1 million homes.

The proposed floating windfarm will be located at least 35km off the West Coast of Clare, in water 90 to 125 metres deep.

A public consultation will take place in Ballybunion Community Centre on Monday April 24th, from 2 until 8pm.

A virtual exhibition of the project will also run online until May 26th.

The Western Star Public Consultation will take place:

• On Monday 24th of April from 2-8pm in the Ballybunion Community Centre, 5 Lartigue Road, Ballybunion. V31TV25

• A live virtual exhibition will run from Friday 24th March to Friday 26th May 2023 on https://www.3dwtech.co.uk/dashboard/simplyblue/project-website/exhibition-en/

Further information on the Western Star project, can be found here.