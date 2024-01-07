Public consultation continuing on plans for new greenway linking Tralee to Listowel

A public consultation process is continuing on plans to develop a new greenway linking Tralee to Listowel.

It’s expected this proposed this greenway will connect to the Tralee to Fenit and the Listowel to Abbeyfeale greenways.

An online consultation portal remains open until the end of the month (January 31st).

Advertisement

Members of the public are being invited to submit their views on the study area.

This would include identifying any potential opportunities or constraints, key features and attractions in the area and any issues of relevance to the project.

More information can be found here.