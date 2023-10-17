Advertisement
News

Public calls for life saving medical equipment on all trains following incident on Kerry to Dublin service

Oct 17, 2023
Members of the public are calling for Irish Rail to provide life saving medical equipment on all trains across the country.

It follows a medical emergency incident on the early morning service between Kerry and Dublin Heuston on Monday.

It’s understood an elderly man was found unresponsive on board the early morning service to Dublin Heuston on Monday; with the train delaying its stop at Portlaoise at around 7.30am.

A number of passengers had been travelling on the 5.15am service from Killarney, with one passenger telling Radio Kerry the train was full to capacity and no defibrillator was available onboard.

Emergency services attended to the man in Portlaoise and he was later removed by ambulance staff.

Meanwhile, the service again experienced delays this morning at Limerick Junction, after a passenger took ill onboard.

A spokesperson from Irish Rail says the company do not have defibrillators on board, but they are available at some stations in the county and across the country.

They advised in the event of a medical emergency, Irish Rail alerts the emergency services and asks for anyone onboard with medical experience to make themselves available.

