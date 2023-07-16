Advertisement
Public asked to share views on new Climate Action Plan for Kerry

Jul 16, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Public asked to share views on new Climate Action Plan for Kerry
Members of the public are invited to have their say on how Kerry County Council can support communities to tackle climate change.

The local authority is asking people to discuss what a new Climate Action Plan for the county should contain and prioritise.

Submissions can be made through the consultation portal on the Kerry County Council website until August 8th.

To inform the discussion around what actions are required, the council has drafted a Baseline Evidence Summary Report, which is available at consult.kerrycoco.ie.

The council are asking the public to consider:

How should Kerry County Council influence and support communities to mitigate climate change and move towards decarbonisation?

How should Kerry County Council influence and support communities adapt to the impacts of climate change and become resilient?

Do you have any issues, suggestions, or recommendations that you would like to see added to the Climate Action Plan for County Kerry?

