PSNI charge man with handling property stolen from Kerry

Jan 12, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Image from the Police Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon Facebook page
Police in Armagh have charged a man with handling property that was stolen from Kerry.

A tractor and tanker were stolen from a property in the Currow/Scartaglen area on Sunday night or the early hours of Monday morning.

The John Deere tractor and spreader have been recovered in Armagh.

The PSNI has confirmed that a man, aged in his 30s, has been charged in relation to the incident.

He’s expected to appear before Armagh Magistrates Court on January 31st.

Kerry County Councillor Charlie Farrelly says the tractor was tracked by people on social media, which helped Gardaí and police in their investigations.

He praised people for their efforts and says people should always report crime to Gardaí:

 

