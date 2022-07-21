Advertisement
Protests organised against AIB’s decision to turn some Kerry branches cashless

Jul 21, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Protests organised against AIB's decision to turn some Kerry branches cashless
People protesting outside the AIB bank in Kenmare.
A series of protests are taking place throughout Kerry against AIB's decision to end cash transactions at the local branch.

From September 30th, AIB branches in Castleisland, Cahersiveen, Dingle, Kenmare and Killorglin will all become cashless, as will the Abbeyfeale branch.

A protest was held outside the AIB in Kenmare this morning, organised by KMEG, Kenmare Marketing and Events Group.

Next Tuesday protests will take place in both Cahersiveen and Castleisland.

The one in Castleisland will take place outside the AIB branch at 6.30pm, while the Cahersiveen one will be held outside the town’s community centre at 8pm.

Protests will be held in Dingle and in Killorglin next Wednesday.

The Dingle protest will be held at 1pm outside the bank’s branch in the town and the Killorglin one will take place in Library Place at 6pm.

 

