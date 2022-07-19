Advertisement
Five Kerry AIB branches turning cashless

Jul 19, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Five AIB branches in Kerry are turning cashless.

The bank says 70 of its branches nationwide will no longer offer cash and cheque services, as demand for these services is declining.

From September 30th, five Kerry AIB branches – Castleisland, Cahersiveen, Dingle, Kenmare and Killorglin – will all become cashless, as will the Abbeyfeale branch.

This means they’ll no longer offer cash and cheque services at the counter, or through machines inside the branch.

There’ll be no notes, coins, cheques, foreign exchange or bank drafts and any drop off safes and night safes will be removed, as will ATM’S outside these branches.

The bank says kiosk banking and phone banking services will still be available at these branches.

For Kerry customers, the nearest AIB branches to these towns will now be in Tralee, Killarney or Listowel.

These changed AIB branches will now focus more on mortgage, loan and saving advice for customers.

AIB says it'll also extend its relationship with An Post, with customers able to access cash and cheque services all post offices nationwide.

Further details on the changes can be seen here.

