Advertisement
News

Protest taking place outside University Hospital Kerry today

Jan 21, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Protest taking place outside University Hospital Kerry today Protest taking place outside University Hospital Kerry today
Share this article

People are gathering outside University Hospital Kerry today at 1pm in protest of A&E overcrowding.

This is one of 17 hospital protests taking place across the country this lunchtime.

These demonstrations were announced by Peadar Tóibín TD in response to the recent pressure put on hospital staff.

Advertisement

Each protest will begin with a minute of silence for people who have died due to A&E overcrowding.

The aim of these gatherings is for people to air their frustrations with the healthcare system.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus