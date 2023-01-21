Protest taking place outside University Hospital Kerry today

People are gathering outside University Hospital Kerry today at 1pm in protest of A&E overcrowding.

This is one of 17 hospital protests taking place across the country this lunchtime.

These demonstrations were announced by Peadar Tóibín TD in response to the recent pressure put on hospital staff.

Each protest will begin with a minute of silence for people who have died due to A&E overcrowding.

The aim of these gatherings is for people to air their frustrations with the healthcare system.