Protest organised against proposed Eir mast in Knocknagoshel

A protest rally has been organised against a proposed telecommunications mast in Knocknagoshel.

Eircom Ltd has applied to Kerry County Council for permission to build a 15-metre-high monopole telecommunications structure at the Eir exchange in Knocknagoshel village.

The proposed development also includes antennas, dishes and associated equipment, and the council is due to make a decision on it by December 18th.

A meeting has been organised in protest against the location of the proposed Eir mast for Monday November 7th at 1:30pm outside the old telephone exchange in Mall.

The organisers say the location of the mast is inappropriate.