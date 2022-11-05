Advertisement
News

Protest organised against proposed Eir mast in Knocknagoshel

Nov 5, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Protest organised against proposed Eir mast in Knocknagoshel Protest organised against proposed Eir mast in Knocknagoshel
Share this article

A protest rally has been organised against a proposed telecommunications mast in Knocknagoshel.

Eircom Ltd has applied to Kerry County Council for permission to build a 15-metre-high monopole telecommunications structure at the Eir exchange in Knocknagoshel village.

The proposed development also includes antennas, dishes and associated equipment, and the council is due to make a decision on it by December 18th.

Advertisement

A meeting has been organised in protest against the location of the proposed Eir mast for Monday November 7th at 1:30pm outside the old telephone exchange in Mall.

The organisers say the location of the mast is inappropriate.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus