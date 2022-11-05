Protest organised against proposed Eir mast in Knocknagoshel

A protest rally has been organised against a proposed telecommunications mast in Knocknagoshel.
Eircom Ltd has applied to Kerry County Council for permission to build a 15-metre-high monopole telecommunications structure at the Eir exchange in Knocknagoshel village.
The proposed development also includes antennas, dishes and associated equipment, and the council is due to make a decision on it by December 18th.
A meeting has been organised in protest against the location of the proposed Eir mast for Monday November 7th at 1:30pm outside the old telephone exchange in Mall.
The organisers say the location of the mast is inappropriate.