Proposed temporary road closure in Kerry for over two months to facilitate construction of a sewer pipeline

Kerry County Council is proposing to temporarily close a road in Kerry for over two months.

The council plans to close the L-3018 road from Coolcorcoran Cross to Kilcummin Village to facilitate the construction of a gravity sewer pipeline that requires a deep excavation.

It will close from 8pm Friday September 8th to 8pm Thursday November 30th, both dates inclusive.

Alternative routes will be clearly signposted but local access will be provided for emergency services and local residents.

Objections can be lodged before 4pm tomorrow, Monday, August 21st.

Alternative routes:

Traffic travelling from Kilcummin Village (Junction at Post Office) to Killarney are to divert via Tangney’s Cross (L-7035) to Lawlors Cross (L-3009) and then turn left onto the main N22 Killarney Tralee Road.

Traffic travelling from Killarney to Kilcummin Village (Junction at Post Office) are to divert via the main N22 Tralee Killarney Road to Lawlor’s Cross then turn right onto the L-3009 and proceed for 3km turning right at Tangney Cross for Kilcummin Village.

Anyone with an objection can send it in writing, marked Road Closure, with the Administrative Officer, Roads, Transportation and Marine Department, County Buildings, Tralee, County Kerry or by e-mail to [email protected] not later than 4pm Monday, August 21st.