Proposed temporary road closure for Killarney 4th of July parade

Kerry County Council is proposing to close a road to facilitate the 4th of July Festival parade in Killarney.

Plans involve closing Kenmare Place at the junction of the Plaza Hotel to the junction of Main Street and New Street, Killarney.

The road will be closed from 3pm to 9pm on July 4th.

Objections can be made before 4pm tomorrow, June 12th.

Any objections should be lodged in writing, marked 'Road Closure' with the Administrative Officer, Roads and Transportation Department, County Buildings,

Tralee, County Kerry or by e-mail to [email protected]