Proposed road closures for Killarney Historic Stages Rally

Kerry County Council is proposing to close a number of roads, streets and carparks to facilitate the Killarney Historic Stages rally.

The rally will take place on December 2nd.

For the Dromin stages the roads starting at Listry Cross via Coolroe, Nantinan, Coolbane, Lismacfinnin, Anglont, Dromin, Knockavota and finishing at Knockavota will close from 8:15am to 2:45pm.

Caragh Lake stages the roads starting at Tooreennasliggaun via Quaybaun, Cosha North, Bunglasha, Drom East, Blackstones and finishing at Shanacashel will close from 9am to 3:20pm.

Shanera stages will close from 9:45am to 4pm starting at Ownagarry Bridge via Kilcoolaght, Shannera Lower, Shanacloon, Kilgobnet Village, Cooleanig Lower, Gaddagh Bridge, Cooleanig Upper and finishing at Gearha.

Rockfield stages are due to close from 2:15 to 7:30pm starting at Lissavane East via Knocknaman, Laharan, Rockfield Middle, Flynn’s Forge, Aglish and finishing at Ballytrasna.

All adjoining public roads will close for a distance of 205 metres from each junction.

The Lewis Road carpark will be closed from 7pm November 30th to 11:30am December 2nd.

Kenmare Place and Main Street, from the Killarney Plaza Hotel to the junction of Main Street and New Street will be closed from 6.30 to 9.00pm on December 1st.

The laneway adjacent to Killarney Town Hall and Killarney Plaza Hotel, from its junction with the Upper New Street Car Park and its junction with Kenmare Place, will be closed from 6.00 to 8.30pm on December 2nd.

Anyone with an objection can send it marked Road Closure to the Administrative Officer, Roads and Transportation Department, County Buildings, Tralee, County Kerry or by e-mail to [email protected] before 4pm on November 13th.

For more details visit http://docstore.kerrycoco.ie/KCCWebsite/roads/closures/IntentionKillarneyHistoricStagesRally2023.pdf