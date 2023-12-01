Advertisement
Proposed road closure for twelve months in Killarney

Dec 1, 2023 08:08 By radiokerrynews

Kerry County Council is continuing its works to pedestrianise sections of Killarney town centre.

The council is proposing that the L-3909 Plunkett Street Road will be closed from 7am to 7pm to vehicles daily between January 1st and December 31st next year.

This is to facilitate ongoing efforts to make the town centre of Killarney more pedestrian-friendly.

Works will include the provision of seating and tables for outdoor dining.

Those who want to make a submission on the proposal have until next Monday at 4pm to contact the council.

Submission should be made in writing to Kerry County Council, either by letter or through email [email protected].


