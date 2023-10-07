Proposed road closure for 2 months outside Tralee

Kerry County Council is proposing to close a road outside the Tralee area for almost two-months.

It’s proposing to close the L-2007 Tawlaght Lane road in Fenit from 8am Tuesday, October 31st to 5pm Friday December 22nd.

This is to facilitate the installation of a new watermain.

Diversions will be clearly signposted and local access will be provided for emergency services and local residents.

Objections can be made before 4pm next Monday (October 9th) and details of how to do so can be found on the Radio Kerry website.

Diversions:

Traffic travelling to Fenit: Continue westwards on L-2007 towards Church Hill Cross. Turn left onto L-2006 and continue onto L-6503. At T-junction, turn right onto R558 towards Fenit village.

Traffic travelling from Fenit: Continue eastwards on R558 to the L-6503 junction. Turn left onto L-6503 and another left onto L-2006. Continue to Church Hill Cross turning right onto L-2007.

Any person having an objection to the above proposal should lodge same, in writing, marked Road Closure, with the Administrative Officer, Roads and Transportation Department, County Buildings, Tralee, County Kerry or by e-mail to [email protected]