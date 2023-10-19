Proposed closure of West Limerick plant would have major effect on region’s dairy sector

The proposed closure of Wyeth Nutrition in Askeaton, West Limerick would not only have a major effect on the mid-west, but also on the dairy sector.

The company’s owners, Nestlé, announced plans yesterday to shut the infant formula plant in 2026, and the adjoining research and development unit the year before, with the loss of 542 jobs.

Sector organiser with SIPTU Neil McGowan, says the union is awaiting more information from the plant's owner.

He says the closure of Wyeth would potentially have a huge negative impact on the region’s dairy sector.

Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District, Aoife Thornton, believes the closure of Wyeth in West Limerick, will have repercussions for North Kerry, as many people from this county work there.

This news comes on the back of the refusal of planning permission last month for the Shannon LNG plant on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank.

Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton denies the North Kerry/ West Limerick region has been put on the backburner by the government, which includes her party.

She says there are external factors at play here in Nestlé's decision.