Proposal to convert Pretty Polly site into college moves to next stage of development

Oct 12, 2023 17:43 By radiokerrynews
Proposal to convert Pretty Polly site into college moves to next stage of development
The proposal to convert a long-derelict site in Killarney into a college of further education has moved to the next stage of its development.

It was announced last November that the site of the former Pretty Polly and Sara Lee is to be developed into a college with an emphasis on hospitality.

An update on the project was provided by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris, in response to a parliamentary question from Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin.

It’s envisaged that once completed, the campus will accommodate 4,000 full-time and part-time students.

Minister Harris said the ambition is simple: to repurpose and transform the vacant site into a state-of-the-art campus.

The campus will focus on skills development in hospitality training.

The hospitality courses will be supplemented by courses in construction, renewable energy, and future green technologies.

In response to Deputy Griffin, Minister Harris said the proposal has moved to the next stage of development, which is the full, formal business case and complying with public spending codes.

He added a workshop took place at the end of March with relevant Education and Training Board representatives, including Kerry ETB, to advise on how to complete the necessary business case templates.

Minister Harris said Kerry ETB is now working to finalise its preliminary business case, which is due by the end of the year.

He said these are not small projects, but he believes there will be a further update by the end of the year that will see momentum behind the project.

