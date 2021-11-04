Proposal to close section of Ring of Kerry temporarily to facilitate works

The council is proposing to close a section of the Ring of Kerry road temporarily to facilitate road works.

It’s proposed to close the N70 between Caherdaniel and Castlecove, specifically, from the entrance to O’Carroll’s Cove beach for a distance of 1.3km to just east of the junction between the N70 and a local road.

Kerry County Council is proposing a closure from November 24th to December 22nd and from January 4th to March 16th, Monday-Friday, 9:30am-7pm, with a two-hour window at lunchtime being given.

It’s also proposed to close during a shorter period on Saturdays during the works.

The public have until Monday, November 8th to make their submissions to the council about the proposed closures.