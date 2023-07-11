Properties urged to complete application to connect to Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme by Friday

Households wishing to connect to the Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme are urged to complete the application process before Friday (July 14th), to avoid a higher fee.

Works on the long-awaited €9 million wastewater scheme started last August and have involved the closure of two local roads.

Upon completion, the new sewerage scheme will provide a new sewer collection system for Kilcummin village, which will connect to the sewer network in Killarney for appropriate treatment.

Responding to a recent motion from Independent councillor for the Killarney MD, Maura Healy-Rae, Uisce Éireann, advised those who complete the scheme connection application by Friday July 14th, will avail of the standard connection charge.

However, the utility advised any received after July 14th , may be subject to an additional charged based on depth and distance from the sewer.

Cllr Healy-Rae says the standard connection fee is almost €4,000 (€3,928), and while the utility would not give an approximate figure, it did accept the payment after July 14th would be substantially more.

The project, which is due for completion next year, will reduce the reliance on on-site treatment systems such as septic tanks and package treatment plants.

Meanwhile, Kerry County Council confirmed following the completion of the Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme, they will assess the structure and surface on the L7015 beween Clashnagurrane and Ballinmanagh, Kilcummin.

The council stated it is not in the current or multi-annual roads programme but an assessment will be carried out todetermine the most appropriate means of funding this particular road.

This information was provided in response to a motion raised by Labour councillor, Marie Moloney at the recent Killarney MD meeting.