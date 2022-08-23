Prominent Kerry IFA figure resigns

The vice-chair of the Kerry branch of the IFA has announced that he is resigning from the position.

John Joe Fitzgerald says he made the decision based on health grounds and that he is also standing down as the IFA’s sheep chairperson.

The Irish Farmers' Association isn't commenting on the matter.

Advertisement

John Joe MacGearailt, who's from Baile an Lochaigh outside Dingle, says his decision was linked to a WhatsApp message that he received.

He says it was a privilege to work with other county officers in the IFA but was critical of what he described as the farming organisation’s ‘top brass’.

Mr Fitzgerald was among a number of members of the county executive who were contacted after a formal complaint was made to IFA headquarters.

Advertisement

He is unhappy with how the organisation’s headquarters are dealing with the matter.

He alleges that the complaint is being examined by an outside body appointed by the IFA and is unhappy with this.