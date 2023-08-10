Advertisement
Programme of events for Féile Trá Lí announced

Aug 10, 2023 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Programme of events for Féile Trá Lí announced
Image from the Féile Trá Lí Facebook page
The programme of events for Féile Trá Lí - the Tralee StreetFest has been announced.

This festival will run from August 18th to 22nd, coinciding with the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

It’s being organised by Kerry County Council in collaboration with Tralee Vintners, Tralee Chamber Alliance, Fáilte Ireland and the town’s wider business community.

Féile Trá Lí will incorporate all the traditional elements of festivals in the town in previous years.

Throughout the five-day event there will be food and craft markets, busking, dog shows and Birds amusements will also be set up in the town.

This year’s event will also feature parades; the Parade of Light will get underway at 8.30pm on Saturday August 19th and the Parade of Colour will begin at 2pm on Sunday August 20th.

There will also be guided heritage walks, céilí events plus a range of musical performace including Ed Sheeran and Queen tribute acts.

Midnight Madness will return on Tuesday, August 22nd from 11.45pm as the newly crowned Rose of Tralee will be introduced to the crowd and there’ll also be a fireworks display.

 

