Prior-warning notices erected at 9 Kerry beaches as rainfall poses risk to water quality

Warning notices are being erected at nine Kerry beaches as heavy rainfall forecast for the coming days may pose a risk to water quality.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm and rainfall warning; it’s valid until 9am tomorrow (Saturday).

A spokesperson for Kerry County Council says putting such notices in place is protocol when these weather conditions are expected.

These bathing water prior-warnings are being erected at Ballybunnion North, Ballybunnion South, Fenit, Sandy Bay (Maharees), Ventry, Kells, White Strand (Caherciveen), Ballinskelligs and Inny Strand (Waterville).

Kerry County Council says these notices are not a prohibition on bathing or an advice against bathing.

They just warn that bathing water quality may be affected due to expected heavy rainfall.

The notices are in place from today, August 6th.

Samples will be taken from these bathing waters next week and the warning notices will remain in place until the results of those test are returned.