The priest who officiated at the funeral of Michael Sheehy from Duagh said the deceased was much loved.

Mr Sheehy, who was in his 60s, was found dead at his home in Scrahan near the North Kerry village on Saturday.

It's understood he had been dead for some time.

Michael Sheehy's funeral mass took place in St Brigid’s Church, Duagh this morning.

Canon Declan O'Connor was the celebrant at Mr Sheehy's requiem mass.