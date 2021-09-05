Price of four-bed semi-detached in Kerry up 9% from January to June

The price of a four-bed semi-detached in Kerry went up by 9% between January and June this year.

That's according to data by the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers, as reported by today's Sunday Independent.

The data shows the average price of a four-bed semi-detached house in the county is now €280,000.

According to the IPAV, the average three-bed semi-detached house in Kerry will now cost €230,000.

The average price of a two-bed apartment in Kerry has now risen to €140,000.