Advertisement
News

Price of four-bed semi-detached in Kerry up 9% from January to June

Sep 5, 2021 15:09 By radiokerrynews
Price of four-bed semi-detached in Kerry up 9% from January to June Price of four-bed semi-detached in Kerry up 9% from January to June
Share this article

The price of a four-bed semi-detached in Kerry went up by 9% between January and June this year.

 

That's according to data by the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers, as reported by today's Sunday Independent.

Advertisement

 

The data shows the average price of a four-bed semi-detached house in the county is now €280,000.

 

Advertisement

According to the IPAV, the average three-bed semi-detached house in Kerry will now cost €230,000.

 

The average price of a two-bed apartment in Kerry has now risen to €140,000.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus