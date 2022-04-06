Price fluctuations and supply line challenges pose risks to delivery of Kerry County Council work programmes

Price fluctuations and challenges in supply lines pose risks to the delivery of Kerry County Council work programmes.

That’s according to Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell.

Ms Murrell says over the past 12 months, the council has experienced significant price fluctuations in energy costs and materials, in particular on fuel and bitumen products.

This is most noticeable since mid-February due to the invasion of Ukraine.

She says there are also challenges being experienced in supply lines for construction materials, most notably for steel and timber products.

Ms Murrell says this is an identified risk in the delivery of the council’s work programmes.

The council is currently assessing the risks and updating plans to mitigate for them, this includes speaking to funding authorities.

She says they’ll keep their work programmes under review and any resulting amendments to adopted programmes, will be communicated to councillors.

The schedule of Municipal District work plans are currently being presented to councillors for consideration and adoption.