Previously unknown John B Keane manuscript to be displayed in Listowel

A previously unknown John B Keane manuscript is to be displayed in Listowel.

Earlier this year, a family in Cork unearthed a copy of Sive, handwritten, signed and dated 1959 by John B Keane.

Its return coincides with the Listowel International Storytelling Festival, an initiative of the Kerry Writers’ Museum, which gets underway this evening and runs until Sunday.

Maria Gillen, artistic director of the festival, says the family who uncovered manuscript have brought it to Listowel.

She says it’s a great way to start the festival.