President of Ireland pays tribute to the late Séamus Begley

The President of Ireland has paid tribute to the late Séamus Begley.

Michael D. Higgins says the West Kerry man will be remembered as one of Ireland’s finest accordion players, as well as a beautiful singer.

President Michael D. Higgins says Séamus Begley’s recordings and performances captured not only the music of his upbringing in a family rich in traditional Irish music in Baile na bPoc in the West Kerry Gaeltacht, but also showed a knowledge of music far beyond Ireland.

The President says Séamus Begley has left a lasting musical legacy, from early albums with his sister Máire, to his landmark collaboration with Steve Cooney, as well as others including Jim Murray and Tim Edey.

The President says Séamus Begley performed in Áras an Uachtaráin, including at the State dinner in honour of the King and Queen of the Netherlands in June 2019, where he was accompanied on vocals by his daughter Méabh and on guitar by Donogh Hennessy.

President Higgins notes all those who knew Séamus will remember him for his talent, warmth, sense of fun, and lasting impression he left on all those he met.

The President says Séamus Begley will be deeply missed, and expresses his condolences to his Séamus’ wife Mary, children Breandán, Eoin, Niall, and Méabh, his extended family, and to his wide circle of friends and musical colleagues.