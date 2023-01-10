Tributes paid to West Kerry musician and singer Séamus Begley

The music of West Kerry musician and singer Séamus Begley brought light into darkness for many people.

That’s according to presenter of Radio Kerry’s traditional Irish music programme, Tóg Sos, Mary Conroy, who was paying tribute following the death of the 73-year-old yesterday.

A native of Baile na bPoc, Séamus Begley was regarded as one of the country’s best accordion players, and was also a talented singer in both English and Irish.

Mary Conroy says Séamus Begley’s work made a great impact, in particular his collaborations with Steve Cooney.

Meanwhile the traditional music world is also mourning the loss of Sliabh Luachra musician, Jimmy Doyle.

From Maulykevane, Headford, the renowned accordion player passed away on Sunday.

His funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 12noon in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla.

