Presence Grand Master Stag should attract more visitors to Kerry

Jan 11, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Presence Grand Master Stag should attract more visitors to Kerry
Red Deer - Picture by Peter O'Toole
Damien Hannigan of the Irish Deer Commission says the presence of what's believed to be Ireland's biggest red stag should attract more visitors to Kerry.

In October, retired conservation ranger Peter O'Toole photographed the animal in Killarney National Park.

He's been called the Grand Master Stag because he stands about six feet in height, including antlers.

His antlers have 21 points when a normal-sized stag would have around 12.

Mr Hannigan says the Grand Master Stag weights around 250kg when the usual weight of a stag is 185kg.

